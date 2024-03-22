La Nike Air Max Plus mixata con una scarpa da calcio è ancora più bella

(Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) L'anno scorso l'Air Maxha festeggiato il suo 25° compleanno. Ma proprio quando pensavate che la festa fosse finita,ha deciso di sfoderare laAir MaxTiempo. Mentre la maggior parte dei mash-up di sneaker a volte può sembrare un po' forzata, questo funziona davvero, sia in termini di estetica generale che di onore alla storia. Mentre la maggior parte delle colorazioni Air Maxè caratterizzata da una struttura in mesh con pannelli in TPU lucido sovrapposti (ispirati alle foglie di una palma, tra l'altro), questa versione è rivestita in pelle nera che ha un aspetto - e una sensazione - piuttosto lussuosi. Lo Swoosh è impresso in bianco sui lati laterali e mediali, mentre il badge Tn della silhouette è impresso intorno al tallone. Già così, questa Air Max, ...

