La Nike Air Max Plus mixata con una scarpa da calcio è ancora più bella

Nike Air

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a gqitalia©

Fonte : gqitalia
La Nike Air Max Plus mixata con una scarpa da calcio è ancora più bella (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) L'anno scorso l'Air Max Plus ha festeggiato il suo 25° compleanno. Ma proprio quando pensavate che la festa fosse finita, Nike ha deciso di sfoderare la Nike Air Max Plus Tiempo. Mentre la maggior parte dei mash-up di sneaker a volte può sembrare un po' forzata, questo funziona davvero, sia in termini di estetica generale che di onore alla storia. Mentre la maggior parte delle colorazioni Air Max Plus è caratterizzata da una struttura in mesh con pannelli in TPU lucido sovrapposti (ispirati alle foglie di una palma, tra l'altro), questa versione è rivestita in pelle nera che ha un aspetto - e una sensazione - piuttosto lussuosi. Lo Swoosh è impresso in bianco sui lati laterali e mediali, mentre il badge Tn della silhouette è impresso intorno al tallone. Già così, questa Air Max Plus, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su gqitalia
  • Nike Air

    Il 26 marzo si avvicina e ogni amante delle sneaker sa cosa significa. Proprio così, l 'Air Max Day 2024 di Nike è dietro l'angolo e il marchio di sneaker più famoso al mondo ha già preparato ... (gqitalia)

  • Nike Air

    Il Nike Air Max Day 2024 è, ancora una volta, il momento più importante per le sneaker. Se l'anno scorso abbiamo potuto godere della riproposizione della grande Nike Air Max 1 '86, in occasione ... (gqitalia)

  • Nike Air

    Se a Firenze il panorama del caffè di qualità è così elevato, lo si deve in gran parte a Francesco Sanapo, l’ideatore (insieme a Patrick Hoffer) di Ditta Artigianale, torrefazione e caffetteria ... (gamberorosso)

Nike Stock Falls Despite Earnings Beat as Retailer Issues Weak Sales Guidance - Nike stock fell in after-hours trading Thursday as the athletic apparel retailer reported better-than-expected earnings but projected a sales decline in the first half of fiscal 2025.investopedia

It might be harder to buy your favorite pair of classic Nikes this year - Analysts called Nike's shoe lineup "stale" last year.businessinsider

We Asked Baristas, Retail Workers, and Servers About Their Comfiest Shoes - You know how there’s that cushy mat in coffee shops that supports [baristas] feet The Hokas feel like that, but wherever I go.” ...thedailybeast

Video di Tendenza
Video Nike Air
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.