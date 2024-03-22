La Gen Z e i Millennial hanno sviluppato una dipendenza da shopping ed è tutta colpa dei social

Gen Millennial

La Gen Z e i Millennial hanno sviluppato una dipendenza da shopping (ed è tutta colpa dei social) (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) Pare che la Gen Z e i Millennial abbiano sviluppato una vera e propria dipendenza da shopping, e la colpa è tutta dei social media. A rivelarlo un nuovo sondaggio condotto da Qualtrics per conto di Intuit Credit Karma, che ha intervistato quasi 2.000 adulti di età compresa tra i 18 e i 43 anni, ha chiesto ai consumatori quali fossero le abitudini di spesa e i piani di cambiamento. La Gen Z e i Millennial sono diventati shopping dipendenti (soprattutto moda e beauty): la colpa? I social E se vi dicessimo che la Gen Z e i Millennial hanno sviluppato una vera e propria dipendenza da shopping a causa dei ...
