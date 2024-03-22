(Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) Maddie Kelly è segretamente innamorata di Paul Kennedy, lo scrittore per il quale ha fatto da ghost writer nell’ultimo romanzo, che ha poi avuto un grande successo. Proprio quando è finalmente pronta a confessargli i propri sentimenti, Paul le chiede invece di aiutarlo a scrivere il suo prossimo libro. E soltanto qualche giorno dopo, Paul propone invece a Emma, conosciuta da poco, di diventare sua moglie, con il matrimonio che si celebrerà in. Maddie è una delle due damigellefutura sposa, una situazione non certo semplice per lei. All’arrivo in aeroporto nel Paese delle nozze, la protagonista si imbatte casualmente al deposito bagagli in James, un fotografo originario del luogo, con il quale scatta un potenziale colpo di fulmine. Ma Maddie è ancora concentrata sulla sua idealizzazione di Paul e mentre si trova in giro per le suggestive ...

La recensione di Irish Wish : Lindsay Lohan torna in scena in una commedia sentimentale leggera, simpatica e votata all'intrattenimento, tuttavia anche prevedibile e artificiale. In streaming su ... (movieplayer)

Irish Wish – Solo un desiderio, recensione (no spoiler) della commedia romantica con Lindsay Lohan ambientata in Irlanda - Irish Wish: amore che va, amore che viene, recensione Il più classico dei ménage à trois costruito su misura per il ritorno sulle scene nel ruolo da protagonista di Lindsay Lohan, pronta a tutto pur ...superguidatv

