Il beauty look della vendetta? E' in rosa totale, con accenti fluo (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) Per il suo dodicesimo album, Shakira cambia hair look e punta tutto sulla tinta bionda sfumata di rosa. Una chioma lunghissima con beach waves da sirena, abbinata al trucco da vendetta in stile pretty in pink futurista. Shakira e la “revenge song” al tradimento di Piqué: «È diventata un inno per le donne» X Shakira lancia Las mujeres ya no lloran Oggi esce ...
