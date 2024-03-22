House of the Dragon 2 esce il 17 giugno | anticipato da due nuovi trailer da paura

Due trailer della seconda stagione di House of the Dragon rivelano la data di uscita della seconda stagione e impongono una scelta. L’attesa è quasi giunta al termine. I fan di House of the Dragon ... (2anews)
Grande attesa per House of The Dragon 2. La serie, ambientata 200 anni prima de Il Trono di Spade, verrà trasmessa in Italia in contemporanea assoluta con gli Stati Uniti. Vediamo insieme quando ... (superguidatv)
Le premesse di ieri erano piuttosto eloquenti: la HBO, tramite un post sui suoi canali social, aveva fomentato l’attesa per il rilascio del trailer e della data d’uscita, che è il 16 giugno 2024, ... (screenworld)
Arizona Senate president blocks House speaker's illegal immigration proposal - The House approved the measure last month but Senate President Warren Petersen blocked it. Petersen told The Arizona Republic the business community has concerns with the bill and there wasn't enough ...axios
House GOP lawmakers expect tight vote on $1.2T government spending package - T he fate of a $1.2 trillion government spending package is unclear as of Friday morning, with the House of Representatives expected to vote on it in just hours. Congressional lea ...msn
N.S. rollout of self-contained shelters not fast enough to meet crisis, says opposition - His predecessor, Trevor Boudreau, had said the shelters would be ready for the winter that just passed, but so far only 19 units in Lower Sackville are in place. Maguire said he couldn't comment on ...cbc.ca