Golf | Streelman guarda tutti dall’alto dopo il primo giro del Valspar Championship Molinari a metà classifica

Kevin Streelman è al comando dopo il primogiro del ValsparChampionship 2024, evento che chiude il Florida Swing del PGA Tour. L’americano guardatutti dalla vetta del leaderboard dopo le prime diciotto buche, grazie ad uno score di giornata di -7 (64 colpi). Dietro di lui, ad appena un colpo di distanza, c’è Kevin Roi, che ha perso la carta per il circuito principale lo scorso anno ed è qui grazie ad un’esenzione degli sponsor.
Colui che viene dall’università di Duke (famosissima per il basket e meno per il Golf) sfrutta una giornata letteralmente di grazie sui green. Streelman fa birdie in tutti i par 5 del campo, e inanella una sequenza di dieci buche consecutive dovendo colpire un ...Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport
