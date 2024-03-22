Golf | Streelman guarda tutti dall’alto dopo il primo giro del Valspar Championship Molinari a metà classifica

Streelman grabs one-shot Valspar lead - PGA Tour veteran Kevin Streelman fired a bogey-free seven-under par 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Kevin Roy after Thursday's first round of the Valspar Championship.compleatgolfer

Kevin Streelman has a new ball marker to help with alignment that required USGA approval before he teed off Thursday in the Valspar Championship. He had 10 consecutive one-putt greens on his way to a seven-under-par 64, leading the tournament.