Da Beslan a Crocus | la scia di attacchi alla Russia

Beslan Crocus

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilgiornale©

Fonte : ilgiornale
Da Beslan a Crocus: la scia di attacchi alla Russia (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) Negli ultimi vent'anni, la Federazione è stata il bersaglio di una serie di attacchi legati principalmente all'estremismo islamico e alle rivendicazioni indipendentiste dell'Emirato del Caucaso
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilgiornale

Attentato in Russia: tutti i precedenti, dal teatro Dubrovka a Beslan - L'attacco al Crocus City Hall di Mosca con decine di vittime riporta ... Non rivendicato, anche questo attentato viene attribuito alla guerriglia cecena. * 1/3 SETTEMBRE 2004 - Beslan (Ossezia del ...huffingtonpost

Russia says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall - The attack, which Russian authorities are investigating as terrorism, is the deadliest in Russia in recent years.mcall

40 Killed, Over 100 Wounded in Deadly Attack on Moscow Concert Hall - In a devastating attack that Russian authorities are investigating as an act of terrorism, 40 people were killed and more than 100 wounded when several gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall concert ...btimesonline

Video di Tendenza
Video Beslan Crocus
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.