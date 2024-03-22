Da Beslan a Crocus | la scia di attacchi alla Russia

Attentato in Russia: tutti i precedenti, dal teatro Dubrovka a Beslan - L'attacco al Crocus City Hall di Mosca con decine di vittime riporta ... Non rivendicato, anche questo attentato viene attribuito alla guerriglia cecena. * 1/3 SETTEMBRE 2004 - Beslan (Ossezia del ...huffingtonpost

Russia says 40 killed and more than 100 wounded in attack on Moscow concert hall - The attack, which Russian authorities are investigating as terrorism, is the deadliest in Russia in recent years.mcall

40 Killed, Over 100 Wounded in Deadly Attack on Moscow Concert Hall - In a devastating attack that Russian authorities are investigating as an act of terrorism, 40 people were killed and more than 100 wounded when several gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall concert ...btimesonline