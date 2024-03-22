Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024)
Lo Charlotte FC cercherà di riprendersi dalla sconfitta dello scorso weekend quando domenica 24 marzo accoglierà l’imbattuto ColumbusCrew al Bank of America Stadium nella MLS.
I padroni di casa hanno quattro punti in quattro partite, mentre gli ospiti hanno 10 punti nello stesso numero di partite. Il calcio di inizio di Charlotte FC vs ColumbusCrew è previsto a mezzanotte e mezza ora italiana
Anteprima della partita Charlotte FC vs ColumbusCrew a che punto sono le due squadre
Charlotte FC
Lo Charlotte FC ha subito due sconfitte di fila dopo essere stato sconfitto per 2-1 dal Nashville SC al Geodis Park sabato scorso.
I Crowns hanno subito due gol nel giro di otto minuti nel primo ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
