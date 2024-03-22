Call of Duty | Warzone Mobile sbarca su iOS e Android

Fonte : periodicodaily
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile sbarca su iOS e Android (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) – Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile è ora disponibile gratuitamente per iOS e Android. Il suo arrivo è stato accolto con entusiasmo dalla comunità globale, come testimoniato dal superamento dei 50 milioni di pre-registrazioni ancor prima del lancio. Il gioco si distingue per la sua offerta ricca e variegata: due mappe Battle Royale su
