Call My Agent Italia 2, il cast (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) Da venerdì 22 marzo 2024 su Sky Serie ed in streaming su NOW torna Call My Agent Italia 2, seconda stagione della fortunata serie prodotta da Palomar per Sky Studios e remake della serie francese Chiami il mio Agente! (purtroppo non più disponibile su nessuna piattaforma in Italia). Il cast della seconda stagione resta invariato: ritroviamo tutti i personaggi che compongono la CMA, ovvero la Claudio Maiorana Agency, agenzia di talenti romana alle prese con gli imprevisti legati alle carriere dei propri assistiti. Da citare anche la presenza di Marzia Ubaldi, interprete di Elvira, scomparsa nell’autunno scorso. Oltre a loro, elemento fondamentale della serie tv sono le guest-star: attori ed attrici (e non solo) che compaiono nei vari episodi e che mettono alla prova le capacità dei ...
