Beetlejuice 2: Il trailer del sequel dal titolo Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) Dopo le dichiarazioni di Micheal Keaton sul film, arriva il trailer di Beetlejuice 2, sequel del sequel del cult del 1988 di Tim Burton Beetlejuice. Intitolato ufficialmente Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, il film uscirà a fine 2024. Il sequel di “Beetlejuice” riunisce Keaton con Burton e con i membri del cast originale Winona Ryder e Catherine O’Hara. Tra le nuove aggiunte al cast abbiamo Jenna Ortega e Willem Dafoe. I dettagli della trama non sono ancora noti, ma Ortega ha confermato  che interpreterà la figlia di Lydia Deetz (Winona ...
