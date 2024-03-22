Baldur’s Gate 3 | Larian Studios lascia la serie

Baldur’s Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3: Larian Studios lascia la serie (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) Tanti saluti a Baldur’s Gate: dopo il capitolo 3 della saga, Larian Studios la lascia in toto, come confermato direttamente da Swen Vincke Sembra che non passi venerdì senza un colpo di frusta micidiale: stavolta abbiamo l’addio di Larian Studios alla serie dopo Baldur’s Gate 3. Niente DLC né sequel, dunque: lo ha confermato Swen Vincke, fondatore e capomastro del team di sviluppo, durante la Game Developer Conference. Lo studio mira piuttosto a qualcosa di completamente nuovo e scorrelato dall’universo di Dungeons & Dragons, in quanto nato come “compagnia dalle grandi idee”. Anche perché “la vita è troppo corta” per tentare e “fallire ogni volta” la via dei DLC, come ripetuto in una e-mail inviata da uno degli ...
