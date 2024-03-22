Baldur’s Gate 3 | Larian Studios lascia la serie

Il fondatore di Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, ha affermato nel corso di un panel della Game Developers Conference 2024 che non hanno alcuna intenzione di rilasciare un’espansione oppure anche un ... (game-experience)
Larian Studios ha annunciato tramite un post su Twitter che l’uscita dell’edizione fisica di Baldur’s Gate 3 per console è stata rinviata Baldur’s Gate 3 è stato uno dei giochi migliori dello ... (tuttotek)
Larian Studios ha fornito aggiornamenti in merito alla deluxe edition di Baldur’s Gate 3, la cui produzione nel formato per console si è imbattuta in alcune problematiche che hanno causato il ... (screenworld)
Founder of Baldur's Gate 3 developer blasts publisher greed - As reported by Eurogamer at GDC (Game Developer's Conference), during the Game Developers Choice Awards where Baldur’s Gate 3 won Game of the Year, Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke had some strong ...gamingonlinux
Baldur's Gate 3 Astarion Was Once Much Different - Astarion from Baldur's Gate 3 was originally a Tiefling, not the High-Elf fans know today, with yellow eyes and dark hair. Game developers are discussing their experiences making popular games like ...msn
Larian "not done with updating" Baldur's Gate 3 - Larian Studios won't be making any expansions for Baldur's Gate 3, but the developer isn't quite done with the game ...eurogamer