“Ark: The Animated Series” debutta su Paramount+: Una Sorpresa per i Fan del Videogioco (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) Articolo originale scritto da MisterMovie.it - www.mistermovie.it Mister Movie Paramount+ ha sorpreso i fan con il rilascio dei primi sei episodi di “Ark: The Animated Series”, basata sul famoso Videogioco “Ark: Survival Evolved”. Questa iniziativa è avvenuta in Nord America, con un lancio improvviso che ha catturato l’attenzione degli appassionati. Paramount+ rilascia a Sorpresa la serie tv “Ark” La serie animata, che sarà disponibile internazionalmente il 19 aprile, porta sullo schermo una storia travolgente che attraversa eoni di storia umana. Seguiamo la paleontologa del 21° secolo Helena Walker, interpretata da Madeleine Madden, che si ritrova improvvisamente resuscitata su un’isola primordiale popolata da creature preistoriche. Con l’aiuto di nuovi alleati provenienti da ...
