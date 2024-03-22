AEW | Adam Copeland ripristina l’Open Challenge per il suo titolo TNT

Adam Copeland vince il TNT Championship: una grande pagina di storia del Wrestling - Un finale storico in quel di Dynamite: Adam Copeland (Edge) chiude il cerchio nella sua Toronto vincendo il TNT Championship ...generationsport

WWE: The Rock Is Using His Filmography for Evil - One of my favorite modern-ish elements of wrestling – and it’s totally possible I brought this up in some shape or form in the old Wrestling Wrap Up – is the GM, specifically the “good” GM who wants ...me.ign

Adam Copeland Will Remember AEW TNT Title Triumph in Toronto Until His Dying Day - AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland will never forget how it felt to win the title in front of his hometown crowd, in a match with his most personal of opponents. On the March 20, episode of Dynamite, ...msn