AEW | Adam Copeland ripristina l’Open Challenge per il suo titolo TNT

AEW Adam

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
AEW: Adam Copeland ripristina l’Open Challenge per il suo titolo TNT (Di venerdì 22 marzo 2024) Mercoledì a Dynamite, Christian e Adam Copeland si sono affrontati in un durissimo I Quit Match con in palio il TNT Title. A vincere è la Rated R Superstar che è riuscita a far pronunciare al rivale le fatidiche parole “I Quit” portandosi così a casa la cintura. Dopo la fine della puntata, Copeland ha fornito importanti aggiornamenti sul futuro del suo regno titolato. “Cope Open” Subito dopo il durissimo incontro con Christian, il neo TNT Champion Adam Copeland ha riflettuto sulla rivalità con l’ex amico e ha fornito importanti aggiornamenti sul futuro della cintura ora in suo possesso. La Rated R Superstar sente di aver chiuso un capitolo ed è pronto a guardare avanti. Vuole misurarsi con altri wrestler AEW, con “facce nuove”. Vuole che chiunque ritenga di meritare una shot al ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
  • AEW Adam

    Adam Cole ha subito un grave infortunio alla caviglia durante Dynamite Grand Slam, lo scorso settembre, riportando fratture in 3 punti diversi. Ciò ha influito pesantemente sui piani previsti ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Adam

    Ieri notte a Collision è proseguita la faida tra Adam Copeland e il TNT Champion Christian. I due si affronteranno nell’episodio di Dynamite del prossimo 20 marzo in quel di Toronto, Canada. ... (zonawrestling)

  • AEW Adam

    Dopo la sconfitta, con tanto di sottomissione ai suoi danni, nell’AEW World Championship Match, Adam Page starà lontano dal ring per qualche tempo, secondo il report di Fightful Select in ... (zonawrestling)

Adam Copeland vince il TNT Championship: una grande pagina di storia del Wrestling - Un finale storico in quel di Dynamite: Adam Copeland (Edge) chiude il cerchio nella sua Toronto vincendo il TNT Championship ...generationsport

WWE: The Rock Is Using His Filmography for Evil - One of my favorite modern-ish elements of wrestling – and it’s totally possible I brought this up in some shape or form in the old Wrestling Wrap Up – is the GM, specifically the “good” GM who wants ...me.ign

Adam Copeland Will Remember AEW TNT Title Triumph in Toronto Until His Dying Day - AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland will never forget how it felt to win the title in front of his hometown crowd, in a match with his most personal of opponents. On the March 20, episode of Dynamite, ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video AEW Adam
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.