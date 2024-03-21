WWE | Vince McMahon è stato abbandonato anche da quei pochi che cercavano di difenderlo?

WWE: Vince McMahon è stato abbandonato anche da quei pochi che cercavano di difenderlo? (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Vince McMahon è stato accusato di violenza sessuale e traffico di persone in una causa bomba presentata da un’ex dipendente della WWE. Di conseguenza, gli è stato intimato di dimettersi dalla carica di Executive Chairman della TKO, mentre gli sponsor hanno aumentato la pressione sulla compagnia affinché prendesse provvedimenti. Diverse Superstar hanno parlato apertamente della situazione, con Seth Rollins che ha chiesto giustizia, a prescindere dalle conseguenze per il suo ex capo. Una presa di posizione sulla vicenda che ha sollevato molte perplessità è stata quella di John Cena, che ha semplicemente detto che avrebbe agito in qualsiasi modo per Vince, nonostante sia stato accusato di atti disgustosi. Voci di corridoio Secondo rumor, all’interno della WWE c’è chi ha ...
