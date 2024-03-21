Trooping The Colour 2024 | come cambia la parata per garantire la presenza di re Carlo

Trooping The

Trooping The Colour 2024: come cambia la parata per garantire la presenza di re Carlo (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Carlo sarà al Trooping the Colour 2024? Dati i problemi di salute la partecipazione è in dubbio. Forse bisognerà rivedere alcuni momenti della sfilata per garantire la presenza.
