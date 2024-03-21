The Strangers | Capitolo 1 | il trailer italiano svela la data di uscita dell' horror

The Strangers

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
The Strangers: Capitolo 1, il trailer italiano svela la data di uscita dell'horror (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Brividi e tensione nel trailer italiano di The Strangers: Capitolo 1, primo Capitolo della nuova trilogia horror diretta da Renny Harlin, ecco quando il film arriverà in sala. Vertice 360 ha diffuso il trailer italiano di The Strangers: Capitolo 1, annunciando la data di uscita dell'horror che si riallaccia al film omonimo del 2008 di Bryan Bertino. La pellicola interpretata da Madelaine Petsch, l'attrice statunitense reduce dal successo del teen drama Riverdale, e da Froy Gutierrez approderà nei cinema italiani il 10 luglio. Intenso, terrificante da mozzare il fiato, The Strangers: Capitolo 1 è diretto ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
  • The Strangers

    È in arrivo una nuova trilogia horror che prende le mosse dal film diretto nel 2008 da Bryan Bertino che ha dato nuova linfa al sottogenere dell'home invasion. Ecco il trailer originale di The ... (comingsoon)

  • The Strangers

    The Strangers: Chapter 1, primo capitolo di una prevista trilogia horror in uscita nel 2024 (con tutti e tre i capitoli) e legata all’universo dei due film, dal titolo simile, The Strangers (2008) e ... (cinemaserietv)

  • The Strangers

    La Lionsgate ha diffuso il trailer del primo capitolo di una nuova trilogia su The Strangers Lionsgate ha rilasciato il trailer del suo prossimo film horror. The Stranger – Chapter One è il primo ... (tuttotek)

Road House, review: Jake Gyllenhaal’s remake of the Patrick Swayze favourite is pure, hard-bitten entertainment - Together with Bourne Identity director Doug Liman, the star makes this tale of a drifter who rescues a community from a local kingpin fly ...telegraph.co.uk

All of Us Strangers is now available to watch in the UK - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...msn

The Sims movie in the works with Margot Robbie - The Sims is making its way to the big screen with Barbie star Margot Robbie 's production company attached. Now in its fourth iteration, The Sims launched in 2000 as a real-life simulator as players ...au.sports.yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video The Strangers
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.