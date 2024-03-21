The Song Remains The Same | un live che è storia della musica

(Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Prima di tutto, una considerazione: TheThe, non cattura del tutto quello che erano i Led Zeppelin all'inizio degli anni Settanta. Il doppio album uscito in vinile nel 1973 è la testimonianza degli show di fine luglio di quell'anno al Madison Square Garden di New York. I Led Zeppelin erano una macchinaradissima, perfetta e capace di improvvisare, di rendere unico ogni concetto. Detto in altre parole, dal vivo non avevano rivali. Ecco perché TheThe, pur essendo un album riuscito no al ceto per cento è comunque un disco epocale che rivela la superioritàdei quattro rispetto a tutte le altre band di quel tempo. In questi giorni torna nei cinema italiani li film di cui l'album è colonna sonora. Il disco è ...

Il 25, 26, 27 marzo

Milano, 18 mar. (askanews) – Arriva per la prima volta nelle sale italiane, solo il 25, 26, 27 marzo come evento speciale, “Led Zeppelin : The Song Remains The Same” il rivoluzionario e ipnotico ... (ildenaro)

