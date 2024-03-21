The Song Remains The Same | un live che è storia della musica

The Song

The Song Remains The Same: un live che è storia della musica (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Prima di tutto, una considerazione: The Song Remains The Same, non cattura del tutto quello che erano i Led Zeppelin all'inizio degli anni Settanta. Il doppio album uscito in vinile nel 1973 è la testimonianza degli show di fine luglio di quell'anno al Madison Square Garden di New York. I Led Zeppelin erano una macchina live radissima, perfetta e capace di improvvisare, di rendere unico ogni concetto. Detto in altre parole, dal vivo non avevano rivali. Ecco perché The Song Remains The Same, pur essendo un album riuscito no al ceto per cento è comunque un disco epocale che rivela la superiorità live dei quattro rispetto a tutte le altre band di quel tempo. In questi giorni torna nei cinema italiani li film di cui l'album è colonna sonora. Il disco è ...
