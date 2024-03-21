Secret Room sullo Stretto di Messina | occasione per studenti calabresi e siciliani Il campione Mazzara | “Uno spettacolo”

Secret Room sullo Stretto di Messina, occasione per studenti calabresi e siciliani. Il campione Mazzara: “Uno spettacolo” (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Gli studenti delle province siciliane e calabresi sono invitati a scoprire un nuovo approccio allo studio con il Secret Study Room, che ha come sfondo la splendida cornice dello Stretto di Messina , oggi e domani. I ragazzi verranno immersi in una location innovativa per studiare e vivere la vita universitaria da un punto di vista completamente nuovo. Inoltre, avranno l’occasione di assistere ad...
