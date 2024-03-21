PAN GLOBAL REPORTS POSITIVE COPPER METALLURGY RESULTS FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER-TIN-SILVER DISCOVERY | SPAIN

(Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) TSXV: PGZ OTCQX: PGZFF FSE: 2EU VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/PanResources Inc. ("Pan" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ) (OTCQB: PGZFF) (FSE: 2EU) is pleased to announce successfulfor a froth flotation variability test program for("Cu") recoveries at the Company's flagship La-tin-deposit in the Escacena Project, southerntests for tin recovery are also underway and will be reported when available. "The newtestfor the Ladeposit are further confirmation that simple conventional froth flotation can ...

Redefining and Developing New Opportunities for Luxury Marketing: XIAOHONGSHU and VOGUE Business Host China Digital Excellence Summit in ...: In addition, over 100 global brand executives and industry marketing experts gathered to discuss ... Yiling Pan, Associate Editorial Director at VOGUE Business in China, joined Menghan, Alison Bringé, ...

Tim, attenzionata da Consob rimbalza in Borsa. Nuovo socio per la rete: ... Managing Director e Global Head of Infrastructure di Cpp Investments - Il nostro investimento si ... tra cui Boldyn Networks (Stati Uniti, Regno Unito e Italia), Cellnex (Pan - Europeo) e V. Tal (...