Nine Perfect Strangers 2 | Nicole Kidman alla guida di un cast tutto nuovo per la seconda stagione

Nine Perfect

Nine Perfect Strangers 2: Nicole Kidman alla guida di un cast tutto nuovo per la seconda stagione (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Nicole Kidman tornerà per la seconda stagione di Nine Perfect Strangers di Hulu, distribuita qui da noi da Prime Video. La seconda stagione della serie ruoterà nuovamente sul resort benessere gestito da Masha (l’etereo personaggio interpretato da Nicole Kidman) che accoglierà un cast di nuovi personaggi, interpretati da Henry Golding, Mark Strong e Lena Olin. Dei personaggi interpretati da Golding, Strong e Olin – al di là dei loro nomi, rispettivamente Peter, David e Helena – non è ancora stato rivelato nulla. I tre si uniscono ad un cast che già include Murray Bartlett, Annie Murphy, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, King Princess, Aras Aydin, Lucas ...
