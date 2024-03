Nigeria-Ghana | amichevole | tv | streaming | probabili formazioni | pronostici

Morocco referee Jayed Jalal to handle Ghana vs Nigeria friendly - Jayed Jalal from Morocco will referee the FIFA international friendly between Ghana and Nigeria on Friday. The 36-year old who took part in ...ghanafa

Nigeria grabs men's 4x100m relay gold at 13th African Games - ACCRA, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Nigeria late Wednesday clinched the gold medal in the men's 4x100m relay at the 13th African Games in Accra, the capital of Ghana. On a day that looked like their country's ...chinaview.cn

Ghana battles Nigeria for gold in 2023 African Games women’s football competition final - Ghana’s Black Princesses will be aiming to win gold when they take on Nigeria in the final of the women’s football competition in the ongoing 2023 Africa Games. Yusif Basigi’s side qualified for the ...pulse.gh