Nba, Kevin Durant diventa l'ottavo marcatore di sempre. Boston meglio di Milwaukee (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Milano, 21 marzo 2024 – Notte speciale per Durant, che in occasione dell'affermazione per 115-102 dei suoi Suns ai danni dei Sixers mette a referto 22 punti, che gli consentono di toccare quota 28.610 in carriera e di superare così Shaquille O’Neal (28.596) all'ottavo posto della classifica dei migliori marcatori di sempre. A segnare più di tutti però contro Philadelphia è Allen, che chiude con 32 punti. Da segnalare anche le doppie doppie di Booker (18 punti e 11 assist) e Nurkic (10 punti e 15 rimbalzi), e il ritorno su un parquet Nba di Isaiah Thomas, che ha appena firmato un decadale con la franchigia dell'Arizona.  Boston stende Milwaukee  Nel big match fra le prime due forze della Eastern Conference, ossia Boston e Milwaukee, a uscire vittoriosi sono i Celtics, ...
