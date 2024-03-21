Lukas Gage spiega perché le riprese di “Smile 2” sono state così “intense” tanto da vomitare sul set

Lukas Gage

Lukas Gage spiega perché le riprese di “Smile 2” sono state così “intense” tanto da vomitare sul set (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) L’attore Lukas Gage ha chiarito le sue recenti dichiarazioni sul film horror Smile 2, in cui affermava di aver vomitato durante la visione di alcune scene. Smile 2: Lukas Gage rivela i dettagli del film horror Parlando con The Hollywood Reporter, Gage ha detto di non aver vomitato letteralmente, ma di aver avuto una forte nausea a causa dell’intensità del film. “Quel film è davvero spaventoso,” ha detto Gage. “Tutto l’equipaggio era terrorizzato. Quel sorriso in sé è inquietante, e poi ci aggiungi le scene cruente… è davvero troppo per me.” Gage ha tenuto il riserbo sul suo ruolo nel film, ma ha espresso il suo entusiasmo per il sequel. “sono davvero orgoglioso di questo film,” ha detto. “Penso che sia ...
