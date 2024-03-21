Lions Day Note di Faber e solidarietà

Lions Day. Note di Faber e solidarietà (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Si svolgerà domenica 21 aprile il Lions Day a Varese. L’evento, che si terrà dalle 9 alle 18, sarà rivolto alla promozione di una raccolta fondi da destinare ad attività di beneficenza. "Una solidarietà - spiega Lorenzo Dominioni, responsabile distrettuale Lions Day - che ogni anno supera diverse centinaia di migliaia di euro, di cui il nostro territorio potrà beneficiare con altri numerosi service già promossi ed attuati da ogni singolo club". La giornata sarà anticipata da un concerto che si terrà il 17 aprile alle 21 al Teatro di Varese in omaggio a Fabrizio De Andrè, i cui proventi verranno destinati all’Africa.
