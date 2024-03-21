Lilo e Stitch | per Billy Magnussen il remake live-action sarà “una commovente storia d’amicizia”

Lilo & Stitch Star Teases Live-Action Remake - The live action Lilo & Stitch will star Mai Kealoha as Lilo, Magnussen as Pleakley, and Chris Sanders expected to return as the voice of Stitch. In addition to Kealoha and Sanders, Lilo & Stitch will ...comicbook

Billy Magnussen Teases Story Details About Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Remake - The highly anticipated live-action remake of Disney’s beloved animated classic, Lilo & Stitch, is drawing closer to its release, and actor Billy Magnussen, who is set to portray Agent Pleakley, has ...msn

Updates From Godzilla x Kong, and More - Superman & Lois has finally found its Jimmy Olsen. Gen V has a season 2 filming update. Plus, what’s coming on Ninja Kamui and Them ’s second season. To me, my spoilers!gizmodo