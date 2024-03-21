Lilo e Stitch | per Billy Magnussen il remake live-action sarà “una commovente storia d’amicizia”

Lilo Stitch

Lilo e Stitch, per Billy Magnussen il remake live-action sarà “una commovente storia d’amicizia” (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Billy Magnussen, che interpreterà l’Agente Pleakley nel prossimo remake live-action di Lilo & Stitch, ha rivelato alcuni dettagli emozionanti sulla trama del film, sottolineando che sarà una commovente storia d’amicizia e che l’importanza dei legami sarà al centro della storia. Il progetto, atteso da tempo e recentemente confermato dai progressi sul set alle Hawaii, vedrà un cast di talento, tra cui Chris Sanders e Maia Kealoha, interpretare i cari personaggi del film Disney originale. In un’intervista con GamesRadar+, Magnussen ha condiviso qualche dettaglio sul live-action: “Non credo che si possano paragonare le ...
