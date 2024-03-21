Lilo e Stitch | per Billy Magnussen il remake live-action sarà “una commovente storia d’amicizia”

L’amato classico Disney Lilo & Stitch sta per tornare in vita in un remake live-action. La pellicola, che ha incantato il pubblico nel 2002 con la sua commovente storia di amicizia e famiglia, ... (mistermovie)
Tra i protagonisti del live action di Lilo & Stitch, l'attore newyorchese si è soffermato sul suo coinvolgimento nel film. Lilo & Stitch è pronto a tornare sul grande schermo in una versione ... (movieplayer)
Il remake in live action di Lilo & Stitch della Disney è in lavorazione, e in queste ore sono emerse dal set le prime divertenti foto di questa nuova incarnazione del famoso film animato. ... (screenworld)
Lilo & Stitch Star Teases Live-Action Remake - The live action Lilo & Stitch will star Mai Kealoha as Lilo, Magnussen as Pleakley, and Chris Sanders expected to return as the voice of Stitch. In addition to Kealoha and Sanders, Lilo & Stitch will ...comicbook
Billy Magnussen Teases Story Details About Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Remake - The highly anticipated live-action remake of Disney’s beloved animated classic, Lilo & Stitch, is drawing closer to its release, and actor Billy Magnussen, who is set to portray Agent Pleakley, has ...msn
