The Abar Awronne Din Ratri trailer is out; Will a trip to the Jungle stand the test of the friendship of four girlfriends - In 'Abar Awronne Din Ratri', four girlfriends journey to the Jungle, testing friendship. Directed by Suman Maitra, they confront personal demons, find self-acceptance, and embrace a hopeful future ...msn

Black Panther Spotted In Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Reserve - The black panther was spotted on March 19, in Pench after a long gap. Forest officials in the Madhya Pradesh side of the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) were recently treated to a rare sight.msn

In search of Vanuatu’s mythical yacht club - With the gentle hush of the ocean lapping against the shore, which somehow seems closer to silence than sound, somewhere in the near distance, a friendly man showing us the pink and purple ...faroutmagazine.co.uk