House of the Dragon | la Casa dei Draghi sta tornando Ecco il doppio trailer

House the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a davidemaggio©

Fonte : davidemaggio
House of the Dragon: la Casa dei Draghi sta tornando. Ecco il doppio trailer (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) House of the Dragon A poco meno di due anni dal debutto della prima stagione, sta per tornare House of the Dragon. L’appuntamento è dal 17 giugno su Sky,  in contemporanea con la messa in onda americana. Tratta dal romanzo “Fuoco e Sangue” di George R.R. Martin, la serie HBO è ambientata 200 anni prima degli eventi citati ne “Il Trono di Spade” e racconta la storia della Casa Targaryen. Oggi è stato rilasciato il trailer, anzi i trailer. Westeros è sull’orlo di una sanguinosa guerra civile, con il Consiglio dei Verdi e quello dei Neri che combattono rispettivamente per Re Aegon e per la Regina Rhaenyra. Ciascuna delle due fazioni ritiene legittima la propria aspirazione al Trono di Spade, così il nuovissimo doppio trailer della ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su davidemaggio
  • House the

    domani. Tutti dovranno scegliere“. La didascalia sotto l’ultimo post pubblicato da HBO sui suoi canali social, contenente una serie di nuovi poster, sembra annunciare che, tra qualche ora, avremo ... (screenworld)

  • House the

    La seconda stagione debutterà la prossima estate Nelle ultime ore, HBO ha diffuso una serie di poster della Stagione 2 di House of the Dragon nel quale sono ritratti i principali personaggi che ... (movieplayer)

  • House the

    House of the Dragon, prequel dell’amata serie di HBO, Il Trono di Spade, torna con la sua seconda stagione. Il record di ascolti dell’ultima puntata della prima stagione della serie fa crescere ... (metropolitanmagazine)

Israel determined to take Rafah despite 'potential breach' with U.S. - Israel will take control of Rafah even if it causes a rift with the United States, a senior Israeli official said on Thursday, describing the Gazan city packed with refugees as a final Hamas bastion ...reuters

Portland’s New Tomorrow Theater Attracts David Byrne, Ruth E. Carter With ‘Carte Blanche’ Series - The nearly century-old theater, once an X-rated House, is relaunched as a cinema and creative hub, presenting films and drawing Hollywood talents.hollywoodreporter

Stephen A.: Caleb Williams 'playing with House money' in Chicago - Stephen A. Smith says Caleb Williams would be in the right situation with the Bears' revamped offense and history with QBs.espn

Video di Tendenza
Video House the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.