House of the Dragon 2: il nuovo epico trailer della seconda stagione in arrivo su Sky (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) I nuovi episodi debutteranno questa estate su Sky e in streaming su Now Sky ha svelato pochi minuti fa il trailer della stagione 2 di House of the Dragon, che come già anticipato andrà in onda la prossima estate. Il nuovo filmato fa di più, rivela la data d'uscita esatta della nuova serie di episodi che continueranno le dinamiche tra i personaggi e la loro lotta per il potere lasciate in sospeso alla fine della passata stagione. House of the Dragon - stagione 2 debutterà il 17 giugno 2024 su Sky e in streaming su Now. La seconda stagione della serie prequel è interpretata da Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, …
    House of the Dragon A poco meno di due anni dal debutto della prima stagione, sta per tornare House of the Dragon. L’appuntamento è dal 17 giugno su Sky,  in contemporanea con la messa in onda ... (davidemaggio)

    domani. Tutti dovranno scegliere“. La didascalia sotto l’ultimo post pubblicato da HBO sui suoi canali social, contenente una serie di nuovi poster, sembra annunciare che, tra qualche ora, avremo ... (screenworld)

    La seconda stagione debutterà la prossima estate Nelle ultime ore, HBO ha diffuso una serie di poster della Stagione 2 di House of the Dragon nel quale sono ritratti i principali personaggi che ... (movieplayer)

