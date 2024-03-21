Heartstopper | Netflix annuncia la data d' uscita della Stagione 3 con un trailer

Heartstopper Netflix

Heartstopper: Netflix annuncia la data d'uscita della Stagione 3 con un trailer (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Svelato finalmente quando vedremo i nuovi episodi della serie Netflix ha diffuso un trailer di Heartstopper con protagonisti Joe Locke e Kit Connor per annunciare la data d'uscita della Stagione 3. La seconda Stagione ha lasciato i nostri ragazzi con molto su cui riflettere. I loro sentimenti reciproci crescono di giorno in giorno e amare qualcuno significa essere vulnerabili. Questo è un aspetto che Charlie e Nick dovranno affrontare ancora di più nella terza Stagione. I fan di Heartstopper sono rimasti sbalorditi quando la seconda Stagione si è conclusa con una tensione emotiva irrisolta tra i due ragazzi. L'autrice Alice Oseman ha parlato delle loro dinamiche in ...
