German Denis a ‘Legends-Ci vediamo a Napoli’ | “Per il dopo Osimhen prenderei Zirkzee”

(Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Nella gara contro l’Inter finita 1-1 si è visto un Napoli in ripresa, ma non ancora convincente. Tanti gli errori difensivi in una gara segnata anche dal brutto episodio che ha visto protagonisti il difensore nerazzurro Francesco Acerbi e quello dei campioni d’Italia Juan Jesus. Il punto conquistato a San Siro, la sosta per le nazionali e tanti altri i temi della sesta puntata di– Ci, trasmissione prodotta dalla Media Company Nexting e da Sportface, in onda su Sportitalia (canale 60 del digitale terrestre) e NapoFlix (canale 86), oltre che on demand sulla piattaforma Sportface TV (tv.sportface.it). La puntata speciale, della durata di un’ora e mezza, ha visto la padrona di casa Jolanda De Rienzo, accompagnata come sempre dai fedeli compagni di viaggio Alessandro Renica e Raffaele Di Fusco, accogliere in ...

USWNT land Germany, Australia Olympic draws, USMNT to face France - Incoming coach Emma Hayes will lead the United States women's soccer team in a challenging start at the Paris Olympics, where they will face ...dailysabah

Paris Olympics soccer draw: United States women face Germany and Australia - The United States women’s soccer team will face Germany and Australia at the Paris Olympics when incoming coach Emma Hayes looks to get off to a flying start in the job.english.ahram.eg

USA and Spain handed tough draws in women’s Olympic tournament - SAINT-Denis: Four-times winners USA, Germany and Australia were placed in the same group, while hosts France will play holders Canada after the draw for the 2024 Olympic women’s football tournament ...brecorder