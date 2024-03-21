FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024)
Domenica 24 marzo il New YorkCity FC giocherà la prima partita di un viaggio di due partite in MLS quando affronterà l’FC Cincinnati al TQL Stadium.
Gli Orange and Blue hanno vinto 2-1 contro i New England Revolution lo scorso fine settimana, mentre i Pigeons hanno rimontato per vincere la loro prima partita della stagione, 2-1 contro Toronto. Il calcio di inizio di FC Cincinnati vs New YorkCity FC è previsto a mezzanotte e mezza ora italiana
Anteprima della partita FC Cincinnati vs New YorkCity FC a che punto sono le due squadre
FC Cincinnati
Pochi giorni dopo l’uscita dalla CONCACAF Champions Cup (CCC) contro il Monterrey, il Cincinnati si è subito scrollato di dosso la sconfitta, ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
