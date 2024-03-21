F1 | Hamilton | “La Mercedes ha grande potenziale C’è molta strada da fare”

(Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Alla vigilia delle prove libere del GP d’Australia, Lewisfa il punto della situazione della. “Penso che abbiamo una macchina fantastica che ha un. Semplicemente non lo abbiamo massimizzata attraverso il set-up anche per degli errori. E ovviamente non siamo soddisfatti della prestazione di quelle prime due gare”, ha detto il sette volte campione del mondo. “Quindi questo è ciò su cui tutti si concentrano: cercare di capire la macchina. Speriamo che ci sia un passo avanti questo fine settimana – aggiunge –. C’è un’enorme quantità di lavoro da. Tutti sono concentrati sui numeri. Mi sento fiducioso per questo fine week end. C’èda”.ha anche speso parole di sostegno per ...

