F1: Gp Australia. Perez "Se Verstappen andasse via sarebbe duro colpo" (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) "Nel team c'è armonia, stiamo facendo bene e il gruppo è unito", dice il messicano della Red Bull MELBOURNE (Australia) - "Se Verstappen dovesse andare via sarebbe un duro colpo per la squadra". Così il pilota della Red Bull, Sergio Perez, nel corso della conferenza stampa del Gran Premio d'Australi
