Eurelectric: Invest ahead to get Europe's power infrastructure ready for net zero (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) BRUSSELS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/
The EU has recognised the need to future-proof its power infrastructure to connect masses of new renewables and accommodate the increased electrification, of industry, transports and heating. It is time for national authorities to follow suit and allow system operators to make anticipatory Investments to get our grid up to speed. The electricity industry's new report shows how to effectively enable such Investments across Europe. Today around 3,000 GW of renewable projects are queued up for grid connection worldwide. In Europe, current regulatory frameworks allow distribution system operators (DSOs) to Invest in building out the power grid only after a connection request is made. With faster decarbonisation and
