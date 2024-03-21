Downton Abbey | il terzo film confermato da un membro del cast

Downton Abbey

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a screenworld©

Fonte : screenworld
Downton Abbey: il terzo film confermato da un membro del cast (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Dopo lo straordinario successo e l’entusiasta accoglienza da parte sia del pubblico che dalla critica, la saga cinematografica di Downton Abbey, sequel dell’omonima serie ideata da Julian Fellowes, è pronta a tornare con un terzo e ultimo capitolo. Questa splendida notizia è stata rivelata dall’acclamata attrice Imelda Staunton, che nei due film e nella serie televisiva veste i panni della baronessa Bagshaw. Recentemente, infatti, la Staunton è stata ospite al popolare programma radiofonico inglese, il Breakfast Show su BBC Radio 2 condotto da Zoe Ball, dove visibilmente emozionata ha confermato: “Faremo quest’ultimo film. Adesso lo sapete tutti, e chissenefrega se finirò nei guai per averlo detto“. Tutto il cast di Downton Abbey, ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su screenworld
  • Downton Abbey

    Un’emozione palpabile invade il mondo dei fan di Downton Abbey con la Conferma di un Terzo e Ultimo Film della serie drammatica storica. L’attrice Imelda Staunton, nota per il suo ruolo in “The ... (mistermovie)

  • Downton Abbey

    L'attrice Imelda Staunton ha confermato che verrà girato il film Downton Abbey 3, che dovrebbe concludere la storia. Imelda Staunton ha confermato le indiscrezioni emerse nelle ultime settimane ... (movieplayer)

  • Downton Abbey

    La star di The Holdovers ha confermato di essere in procinto di partecipare al nuovo lungometraggio sequel franchise britannico. Una new entry illustre per il terzo film di Downton Abbey. Paul ... (movieplayer)

È ufficiale: Downton Abbey 3 è in lavorazione - L'attrice Imelda Staunton ha confermato che verrà girato un terzo film ispirato alla serie cult inglese, e che, probabilmente, sarà l'ultimo ...vanityfair

Downton Abbey’ sequel confirmed as the “final” chapter in British period drama - Imelda Staunton confirms ‘Downton Abbey’ movie sequel, promising a nostalgic finale for fans of the beloved series.thehindu

Downton Abbey 3: will there be a third movie, what did Imelda Staunton say about 'final' Downton Abbey film - Use precise geolocation data and actively scan device characteristics for identification. This is done to store and access information on a device and to provide personalised ads and content, ad and ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Downton Abbey
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.