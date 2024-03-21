Call of the Wild | The Angler e Atom Eve sono gratis su Epic Store!

Call of the Wild: The Angler e Atom Eve sono gratis su Epic Store! (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Questa settimana sull'Epic Games Store potrete trovare gratis Call of the Wild: The Angler, un rilassante gioco di pesca, e Atom Eve, un titolo basato su Invincible Ben tornati ancora una volta alla nostra rubrica settimanale dedicata ai giochi gratis dell'Epic Games Store. Ogni settimana il negozio digitale di Epic offre gratuitamente ai suoi utenti uno o più titoli, e ovviamente anche oggi non ha lasciato i giocatori a bocca asciutta. A partire dalle 17:00 potrete infatti trovare gratis sull'Epic Store Call of the Wild: The Angler, un rilassante gioco di pesca, e Atom Eve, un
