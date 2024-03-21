Baby bust | entro il 2100 crollo della fertilità in 198 Paesi su 204 | ecco quali sono

Global fertility rates to decline, shifting population burden to low-income countries - The study reported in The Lancet projects 155 of 204 countries and territories worldwide, or 76%, will have fertility rates below population replacement levels by 2050. By 2100, that is expected to ...bdnews24

Global fertility rates to decline - The study reported in The Lancet projects 155 of 204 countries and territories worldwide, or 76%, will have fertility rates below population replacement levels by 2050. By 2100, that is expected to ...msn

World facing ‘staggering social change’ as global fertility rate to keep diving this century: study - A research by the US-based IHME found that the population of three quarters of all countries will be shrinking by 2050.scmp