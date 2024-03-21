ARK: Survival Evolved, in uscita la serie animata con le voci di Crowe e Butler (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) ARK: Survival Evolved, tra i più popolari videogame di sempre, sta per debuttare su Paramount+ con una serie animata tratta dalle storie più importanti giocabili nel videogame. Prodotta nel 2023, la serie al titolo ARK: The Animated series debutta con i suoi primi sei episodi a partire dal 21 marzo sulla piattaforma di streaming curata da Paramount Global, i restanti sette (per un totale di 13 puntate) in una data futura ancora non resa ufficiale. <!
> Caratterizzata da un cast vocale senza precedenti costituito da Michelle Yeoh, Gerard Butler, Russell Crowe e il produttore esecutivo Vin Diesel, ARK: The Animated series è una storia travolgente che abbraccia eoni di storia umana e mondiale; tanto nella ...Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv
