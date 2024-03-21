ARK | Survival Evolved | in uscita la serie animata con le voci di Crowe e Butler

(Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) ARK:, tra i più popolari videogame di sempre, sta per debuttare su Paramount+ con unatratta dalle storie più importanti giocabili nel videogame. Prodotta nel 2023, laal titolo ARK: The Animateds debutta con i suoi primi sei episodi a partire dal 21 marzo sulla piattaforma di streaming curata da Paramount Global, i restanti sette (per un totale di 13 puntate) in una data futura ancora non resa ufficiale. Caratterizzata da un cast vocale senza precedenti costituito da Michelle Yeoh, Gerard, Russelle il produttore esecutivo Vin Diesel, ARK: The Animateds è una storia travolgente che abbraccia eoni di storia umana e mondiale; tanto nella ...

Paramount releases Ark: Survival Evolved animated series - Survival franchise joins the ranks of games getting screen adaptations with the launch of ARK: The Animated Series.venturebeat

‘Ark: The Animated Series’ Starring Michelle Yeoh, Russell Crowe, Gerard Butler, Vin Diesel & More Released By Paramount+ In Surprise Drop - The Animated Series, based on the adventure video game Ark: Survival Evolved, are streaming now on Paramount+.deadline

Paramount+ Bets on Another Video Game Adaptation - Michelle Yeoh and Vin Diesel will lead an all-star voice cast for an animated series based on ‘Ark: Survival Evolved.’ ...hollywoodreporter