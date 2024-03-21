ARK | Survival Evolved | in uscita la serie animata con le voci di Crowe e Butler

ARK Survival

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a cinemaserietv©

Fonte : cinemaserietv
ARK: Survival Evolved, in uscita la serie animata con le voci di Crowe e Butler (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) ARK: Survival Evolved, tra i più popolari videogame di sempre, sta per debuttare su Paramount+ con una serie animata tratta dalle storie più importanti giocabili nel videogame. Prodotta nel 2023, la serie al titolo ARK: The Animated series debutta con i suoi primi sei episodi a partire dal 21 marzo sulla piattaforma di streaming curata da Paramount Global, i restanti sette (per un totale di 13 puntate) in una data futura ancora non resa ufficiale. <!



> Caratterizzata da un cast vocale senza precedenti costituito da Michelle Yeoh, Gerard Butler, Russell Crowe e il produttore esecutivo Vin Diesel, ARK: The Animated series è una storia travolgente che abbraccia eoni di storia umana e mondiale; tanto nella ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su cinemaserietv

Paramount releases Ark: Survival Evolved animated series - Survival franchise joins the ranks of games getting screen adaptations with the launch of ARK: The Animated Series.venturebeat

‘Ark: The Animated Series’ Starring Michelle Yeoh, Russell Crowe, Gerard Butler, Vin Diesel & More Released By Paramount+ In Surprise Drop - The Animated Series, based on the adventure video game Ark: Survival Evolved, are streaming now on Paramount+.deadline

Paramount+ Bets on Another Video Game Adaptation - Michelle Yeoh and Vin Diesel will lead an all-star voice cast for an animated series based on ‘Ark: Survival Evolved.’ ...hollywoodreporter

Video di Tendenza
Video ARK Survival
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.