Apple, -2,2% a Wall Street dopo l'azione antitrust Usa (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Apple perde il 2,2% a Wall Street dopo la causa del Dipartimento di Giustizia americano per aver violato le norme antitrust. Secondo indiscrezioni, l'accusa per Cupertino è quello di aver bloccato le società rivali dall'accedere alle funzionalità hardware e software dell'iPhone. L'azione legale rappresenta una ulteriore escalation dell'amministrazione Biden nella battaglia contro i giganti tecnologici.
