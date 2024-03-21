American Horror Story | Delicate | il trailer della parte 2 mostra Emma Roberts alle prese con Kim Kardashian

American Horror

American Horror Story: Delicate, il trailer della parte 2 mostra Emma Roberts alle prese con Kim Kardashian (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Emma Roberts e Kim Kardashian sono le protagoniste della serie American Horror Story: Delicate e il trailer della parte 2 anticipa momenti terrificanti. American Horror Story: Delicate sta per tornare con gli episodi della parte 2 e il trailer rivela nuovi momenti terrificanti con al centro la protagonista interpretata da Emma Roberts. I nuovi episodi arriveranno sugli schermi Americani di FX (in Italia prossimamente su Disney+) il 3 aprile. Le prime anticipazioni Nel video di American Horror ...
