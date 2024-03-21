AEW | Super Ospreay vs Shibata nel prossimo imperdibile Dynamite | la card aggiornata

AEW: Super Ospreay vs Shibata nel prossimo imperdibile Dynamite, la card aggiornata (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Super incontro nel prossimo episodio di Dynamite. In attesa dell’incontro storico con Bryan Danielson in PPV, Will Ospreay sfiderà Shibata (sconfitto dall’American Dragon a Collision) nel prossimo episodio dello show del mercoledì sera, in programma a Quebec City. Lo scontro non è l’unico annunciato per l’evento, visto che vi abbiamo già detto del match valido per l’AEW Tag-Team Titles Tournament tra Young Bucks e Private Party. Next Wednesday, 3/27@centrevideotron Quebec CityWednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork at 8pm ET/7pm CT@WillOspreay vs @K Shibata2022 One of 2017's best international rivalries will be renewed in 2024 in Quebec City!Next Wednesday Night on Dynamite, Ospreay vs ...
