AEW: I Best Friends avanzano nel Tag-Team Titles Tournament dopo la vittoria di Rampage, il tabellone aggiornato (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024)
Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta avanzano nel Tag-TeamTitlesTournamentdopo la vittoria arrivata nell’episodio speciale di Rampage di ieri notte. La vittoria del Wild Card Match, decisamente inattesa, è arrivata nei confronti di Powehouse Hobbs e Kyle Fletcher mentre ora, nei quarti di finale del torneo, i BestFriends incontreranno i ROH World Tag Team Champions, ovvero Mike Bennett e Matt Taven.
Il prossimo episodio di Dynamite porterà in scena, inoltre, un altro quarto di finale con protagonisti gli Young Bucks. I due EVP sfideranno i Private Party, mentre il 30 marzo, in quel di Collision, toccherà agli FTR provare ad accedere alle semifinali: sulla loro strada la Infantry. Chiuderà il ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
