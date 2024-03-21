AEW | Copeland nuovo campione TNT al termine di un durissimo I Quit match | decisiva l’arma Spike

AEW: Copeland nuovo campione TNT al termine di un durissimo I Quit match, decisiva l’arma Spike (Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Questa notte, nel corso di Dynamite, Christian Cage e Adam Copeland sono arrivati alla resa dei conti dopo mesi di una rivalità intensissima, iniziata con l’arrivo di Copeland in AEW e quel tentativo di rilanciare la loro amicizia andato a vuoto a causa dei comportamenti di Cage. In questi mesi i due si sono anche scambiati la cintura TNT, con Copeland che è riuscito a detenerla per pochi minuti prima che Crhistian se la riprendesse in maniera scorretta. Il match finale di questa rivalità è stato un I Quit match, nel “loro” Canada ed è successo veramente di tutto. Hockey sport nazionale L’inizio del match è stato un assolo di Copeland, che ha portato Christian in mezzo agli spalti, in particolare nella “penalty zone” di hockey dove gli ha ...
