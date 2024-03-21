AEW | Copeland nuovo campione TNT al termine di un durissimo I Quit match | decisiva l’arma Spike

(Di giovedì 21 marzo 2024) Questa notte, nel corso di Dynamite, Christian Cage e Adamsono arrivati alla resa dei conti dopo mesi di una rivalità intensissima, iniziata con l’arrivo diin AEW e quel tentativo di rilanciare la loro amicizia andato a vuoto a causa dei comportamenti di Cage. In questi mesi i due si sono anche scambiati la cintura TNT, conche è riuscito a detenerla per pochi minuti prima che Crhistian se la riprendesse in maniera scorretta. Ilfinale di questa rivalità è stato un I, nel “loro” Canada ed è successo veramente di tutto. Hockey sport nazionale L’inizio delè stato un assolo di, che ha portato Christian in mezzo agli spalti, in particolare nella “penalty zone” di hockey dove gli ha ...

Adam Copeland Beats Christian Cage, Wins TNT Title On 3/20 AEW Dynamite - The TNT Championship was on the line tonight in an “I Quit” Match, and in stellar fashion, Adam Copeland walked over his longtime friend-turned-rival Christian Cage. The chaotic match came to an end ...yahoo

AEW Dynamite results 03/20/24: Copeland has grit, friends to make Cage quit - When two former friends from Ontario want to settle their massive, ongoing beef, maybe the only real way to do it is in an I Quit match in Toronto. Wouldn't you know it, that's exactly what awaits ...msn

AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 3/20: Okada Challenges Kingston, I Quit TNT Title Match, Mercedes Mone Speaks - Tonight's "AEW Dynamite" will see Adam Copeland and Christian Cage battle in an I Quit match while Kazuchika Okada challenges for the Continental Championship.wrestlinginc