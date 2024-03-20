Zack e Deborah Snyder produrranno la serie Until the Last One | il figlio Eli sarà impegnato alla regia

Zack e Deborah Snyder produrranno la serie Until the Last One, il figlio Eli sarà impegnato alla regia (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) Il regista Zack Snyder e sua moglie Deborah saranno impegnati come produttori della serie Until the Last One, mentre il figlio della coppia, Eli, firmerà la regia del pilot. Zack Snyder insieme a Deborah Snyder e Wesley Coller produrramnno la nuova serie sulla Legione straniera francese intitolata Until The Last One, il cui pilot verrà diretto da Eli Snyder. Il giovane, recentemente, ha lavorato come regista della seconda unità di Rebel Moon, collaborando con il padre. I dettagli del progetto La nuova serie Until the Last One racconterà la storia di un disertore ...
