WWE: Carmelo Hayes sorprende Williams con un “trick”, altro finale di NXT turbolento tra i due (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) Questa notte trick Williams è tornato in azione sul ring a distanza di un mese e mezzo da NXT Vengeance e dal tradimento di Carmelo Hayes. Williams se l’è vista nel main event contro Noam Dar dopo il litigio della scorsa seettimana con il Meta Four culminato a sorpresa con il bacio passionale con Lash Legend, presente anche stanotte, ancora scossa e molto emozionata alla vista dell’ex campione Nordamericano. Sullo sfondo la rivalità con Carmelo Hayes, arrivato con la sua security personale in arena pronto a vendicarsi con Williams. Melo questa volta non sbaglia Williams e Dar hanno dato vita ad un match davvero divertente con poche soste e continui capovolgimenti. L’israeliano ha mostrato ancora una volta le sue capacità ...
