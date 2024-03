Wta Masters 1000 Miami 2024 | programma | orari e ordine di gioco mercoledì 20 marzo con otto italiani in campo

Simona Halep loses hard-fought match to Paula Badosa on return to tennis in Miami Open first round - Paula Badosa spoiled Simona Halep's return to tennis, as she won their first round meeting at the 2024 Miami Open 1-6 6-4 6-3.eurosport

Calendario Internazionali d’Italia – Roma 2024: date, diretta TV e streaming - Il grande tennis Mondiale arriva a giocare gli Internazionali di Roma dall'8 al 21 Maggio 2023: calendario, date, diretta tv e streaming ...sportnotizie24

Martina Navratilova Devises a Peculiar Plan for WTA Athletes to Tackle Unstoppable Iga Swiatek - Iga Swiatek did not have a great start to the season as she had an early exit in the Australian Open. However, she showed why she is the best player in the WTA at the moment in the tournaments that ...msn