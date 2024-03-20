Wrestling | The Rock-Roman Reigns | a Wrestlemania 40 due cugini da record!

Wrestling | The Rock-Roman Reigns, a Wrestlemania 40 due cugini da record! (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024) L’evento più importante dell’annata del mondo dedicato al Wrestling si sta avvicinando sempre più. Per la gioia dei fan e di tutti gli appassionati, più in generale, dello Sport Entertainment. Wrestlemania 40 o Wrestlemania XL, chiamatela pure come meglio vi aggrada, ma il fulcro del discorso certamente non muterà di una virgola: lo Showcase Of The Immortals promette, come di consueto, incontri spettacolari e ascolti record negli Stati Uniti e nel mondo intero. Questa edizione del pay-per-view sarà dominata, senza alcun dubbio, dal duo The Rock-Roman Reigns che si appresta a battere due record davvero importanti. I due cugini samoani saranno figure apicali dello show. The Rock-Roman ...
