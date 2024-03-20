UGREEN Unveils Nexode RG 65W Charger in Europe

UGREEN, a global leader in Charging accessories, is excited to unveil its Nexode RG 65W Charger in Europe. The RG 65W utilizes GaNFast technology to provide faster, safer, and more convenient charging for up to three devices, in addition to it's unique, playful robot design. The Nexode RG stands out as an eccentric tabletop piece and a delightful daily companion. In contrast to the standard designs of ordinary Chargers, the Nexode RG boasts a whimsical and distinctive robot design, captivating users who desire more than mere functionality from their Chargers. At the heart of Nexode RG's creation is its designer, Canyu Yang, who dared to challenge the ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
