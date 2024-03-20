Toshima City Award a “Venezia: La più antica città del futuro” (Di mercoledì 20 marzo 2024)
TOKYO – Un nuovo successo internazionale per Rai Kids. Al Tokyo Anime Award Festival 2024 la direzione Rai dedicata ai bambini e ragazzi ha conquistato il prestigioso “ToshimaCityAward” con lo speciale animato “Venezia: La più anticacittà del futuro”. Un riconoscimento che conferma Venezia come un’icona di creatività e innovazione nel mondo dell’animazione.
